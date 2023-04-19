Bengal: Drones to Deliver Medicines in Howrah-Hooghly Areas Amid Traffic Woes

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, door-to-door medicine delivery services have gained popularity, especially benefiting senior citizens. However, traffic congestion in West Bengal’s Kolkata and the twin cities of Howrah presents a significant challenge, often causing delays in medicine deliveries. To address this issue, a state-of-the-art drone medicine delivery system has been launched in Hooghly’s Hindmotor area.

A few days ago, a drone trial run stirred rumors of a fallen plane in the Hindmotor area. After overcoming legal complications, the drone is now permitted to deliver life-saving medicine. This groundbreaking initiative, a first in the state and country, is a collaboration between a drone manufacturing company and a private pharmaceutical firm, with plans to supply medicines from June.

Vineet Tandir, head of the private pharmaceutical company, shared that their 32 kg drug-carrying drone will initially deliver life-saving medicines to areas in the Howrah district and adjacent Hooghly district, with plans to gradually expand coverage to all districts. The drone will travel at a height of 132 meters, delivering medicine from Hooghly to Howrah in just 8 minutes and 20 seconds, saving time and ensuring prompt delivery.

Arpit Sharma, an official from the Delhi-based drone manufacturing company, said they have already produced several drones for various purposes in Kolkata, but this is the first specifically designed for the delivery of medicines. He is optimistic that many people will benefit from this timely medicine delivery initiative. To access the drone service, customers can directly call or WhatsApp the private medicine company.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval, the drone route has been launched from Hooghly to Howrah only, with the drone landing at a specific point in Howrah. From there, the pharmaceutical company’s employees will deliver the medicine to the doorstep by motorbike. If further permissions are granted, additional routes and direct home deliveries by drone may become a reality in the future.

