Drowning Incident: Three Bodies Fished Out of Ganga in Uttar Pradesh

The seven were bathing at different ghats of the Ganga when they were swept away by strong currents on Sunday

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 14:20 IST

Prayagraj, India

The divers have recovered three bodies downstream from the place where five men were feared drowned. (Representational Image/ANI)
Bodies of three persons who drowned while bathing in the Ganga river were recovered on Monday while a hunt was on to trace four other missing persons, police said.

The seven were bathing at different ghats of the Ganga when they were swept away by strong currents on Sunday.

ACP, Jhunsi, Chirag Jain said, "The divers have recovered three bodies downstream from the place where five men were feared drowned. One of the bodies has been identified and we are in the process of identifying the remaining two." Two more persons had drowned at another ghat in the district.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Karchhana, Ajit Singh Chauhan had earlier said that Sanket Prajapati (14) and Mandeep (16), who had gone to bathe in the river at Diha Ghat on Sunday ventured into deep waters and are feared drowned. Efforts are on to recover those feared drowned with the help of divers.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

