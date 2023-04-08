Drunk Flyer Tries to Open Emergency Door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight, Handed Over to CISF

A 40-year-old passenger aboard a Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo Airlines flight tried to open the emergency exit on the plane on Friday. According to the airlines, the incident took place at around 7:56 am and the flyer was in an inebriated state. He was cautioned by the airline authorities and was handed over to a CISF team upon arrival in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 308 en route to Bengaluru from Delhi. “The passenger tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state, and upon noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain, and the passenger was appropriately cautioned," IndiGo Airlines said in a statement.

“There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," the statement further read.

The emergency flap is located above the handle, and R Prateek, who was in seat number 18F tried to open it, a New Indian Express report said. Upon arrival in Bengaluru, the passenger underwent a Breath Analyser Test, and the results were positive, the news report further said.

The 40-year-old passenger is a resident of UP’s Kanpur and is employed at an e-commerce firm as a marketing executive.

Incidents of passengers trying to open emergency exit doors aboard flights is not new. In December last year, another passenger aboard an IndiGo flight opened the emergency door, creating chaos among his co-passengers.

The incident had taken place on IndiGo flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli during the boarding process.

