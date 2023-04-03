Drunk Youths Attack Man, Damage Car in Ghaziabad

A group of drunk youths thrashed a dance academy owner and damaged his car in Ghaziabad, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Shalimar Garden on Saturday, near the dance academy of the victim, Surjit.

Surjit told the police that when he reached the dance academy on Saturday, he found a car parked outside the premises and some boys were drinking alcohol while sitting in it.

“I asked them to move the car and park it somewhere else. At that time boys left from there but later returned in a black car with some other boys and started hitting me and also damaged my car," he said.

Shalimar Garden police have registered a case in the matter and the attackers have been identified.

Bhaskar Verma, ACP of Sahibabad said: “There was a dispute regarding parking of the vehicle in front of the dance academy and some boys thrashed the academy owner for refusal. A case has been registered in this matter and the accused have been identified. Efforts are on to arrest them."

