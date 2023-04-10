Home » India » Dubbed Ram-Ravana Dialogues Played At Noida Bar; One Arrested

Dubbed Ram-Ravana Dialogues Played At Noida Bar; One Arrested

Police have registered an FIR against the Lord of The Drinks, in Noida's Garden Galleria Mall, after a purported video of the incident did rounds on social media.

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 21:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the purported video at Noida. (Twitter)
A bar in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida auto-tuned and dubbed lord Ram-Ravana dialogues from Ramayana television series and played it as a song on their dance floor.

A person has also been arrested related to the incident, according to India Today.

The video shows, the auto-tuned song of Ram-Ravana dialogues being played, along with video clips from show, based on the ancient Sanskrit epic, Ramayana.

The clips show Lord Ram and Ravana having a conversation, which was dubbed and auto-tuned. People are seen dancing while the song plays on the floor.

A FIR has been registered under Sections 153A and 295A.  Further investigation is also underway.

first published: April 10, 2023, 21:22 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 21:25 IST
