Duo Recording Insta Reel on Motorcycle End Up Killing Woman in Pune

The accused, Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh, fled the spot after their two-wheeler hit victim Taslim Pathan

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 17:55 IST

Pune, India

The incident took place in the Mohammadwadi area of Pune city around 5.30 pm on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)
A 31-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit by a motorcycle when the biker and the pillion rider were busy making an Instagram reel here, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Mohammadwadi area of Pune city around 5.30 pm on Monday, the official said.

The accused, Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh, fled the spot after their two-wheeler hit victim Taslim Pathan, he said.

“Ayan was riding the motorcycle and Zayed was filming the video reel while sitting pillion when the two-wheeler hit Pathan, killing her on the spot," said Jaywant Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Wanwadi police station.

The official said they later ascertained the identities of the accused and arrested them.

first published: March 08, 2023, 17:55 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 17:55 IST
