IndiGo, Vistara De-roster Employees Involved in Dwarka Domestic Help Abuse Case

Amid a massive backlash over the assault of a pilot and her husband for allegedly abusing and torturing their minor domestic help, IndiGo and Vistara on Wednesday said it has derostered the accused from duties and announced that the matter is being probed.

Without specifically mentioning the case, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is aware of a video that is being circulated on social media which allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.

“We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Vistara in a statement said that an incidence of violence and abuse has been brought to our notice, allegedly involving a Vistara employee. We will extend complete support to law and enforcement agencies and have derostered the concerned employee from his duties."

A pilot and her husband, who is also an airline staff, were thrashed by the locals in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old girl they employed as a domestic help.

The incident was reported on Wednesday after a relative of the girl spotted injury marks on her face and arms and contacted police.

According to reports, a 10-year-old girl, who was working as a domestic help at a couple’s house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday.

Some locals allegedly heard that couple tortured her and observed injury marks on her body, a mob gathered outside their house and attacked them.

The accused – Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) – have been arrested for assaulting the minor, they said.