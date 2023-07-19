Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » DYFI Activist Killed in Kerala's Coastal Alappuzha District, Two Persons Taken into Custody

DYFI Activist Killed in Kerala's Coastal Alappuzha District, Two Persons Taken into Custody

Barely half-an-hour after the argument, the two alleged assailants came in a two-wheeler and hacked the unsuspecting Ambadi in the neck

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 15:06 IST

Alappuzha, India

The officer said the incident happened after an initial argument between the alleged assailants and the victim (Representational Image)
The officer said the incident happened after an initial argument between the alleged assailants and the victim (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old activist of DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, was allegedly hacked to death by some assailants near Kayamkulam in the coastal district of Alappuzha, police said on Wednesday.

Ambadi, the victim, died as a result of the wound received on his neck in the attack on Tuesday evening, an officer of Kayamkulam police station said, adding that the two alleged assailants were in custody at present, but no arrest has been recorded.

The officer said the incident happened after an initial argument between the alleged assailants and the victim.

Advertisement

Barely half-an-hour after the argument, the two alleged assailants came in a two-wheeler and hacked the unsuspecting Ambadi in the neck, he said. “He died on the way to the hospital," the officer added.

“The inquest just got over and the body will be sent for post-mortem," he said.

top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

    “Only after further investigation can we know whether anyone else was also involved in the incident," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 19, 2023, 15:06 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 15:06 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App