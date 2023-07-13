EAM Jaishankar Meets Russian Counterpart Lavrov in Indonesia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and discussed bilateral economic issues and matters related to the Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar met Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Ministerial in the Indonesian capital. “Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted. In June, Jaishankar met Lavrov during the BRICS summit in South Africa.

top videos Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

In the last few months, India has become a leading importer of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing displeasure in the West over the procurement in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India’s economic engagement with Russia has been on a major upswing in the last year, largely due to its procurement of discounted Russian oil. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been pushing for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)