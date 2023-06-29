Earlier, PMs Used to Discuss Terrorism During US Visits, Modi Signs Agreements on Space, FDI: Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda Thursday said agreements on space, FDI and tech support were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the USA, unlike in the past when PMs used to discuss terrorism during such tours.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, he also targeted the rival parties and claimed that the BJP has eliminated dynastic and vote-bank politics. “While others have become parties of families, in BJP the party is family," Nadda said.

He said, “Earlier, Indian prime ministers used to discuss terrorism issues during US visits. PM Modi signs agreements on space, FDI, tech support." The BJP national president claimed that now while talking about India, no one refers to Pakistan. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, we have achieved the ability to keep the country safe," he said.

Before addressing the rally, Nadda inaugurated the BJP’s newly constructed party office in Bharatpur in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders.