Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assam's Sonitpur; Strong Tremors Felt in Guwahati, Other Areas

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit parts of Assam on Monday at around 8:03 am. Strong tremors were felt for a few seconds in Guwahati and nearby areas. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was Sonitpur.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Sonitpur, Assam," tweeted the NCS.

People took to Twitter to share the news of the tremors felt in different parts of Assam.

According to a Guwahati Times report, tremors were felt in the neighbouring states of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh as well. No casualties or damage have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

On Sunday, mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas including many parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier this year in March, strong tremors jolted many parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

