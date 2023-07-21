Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsMaharashtra PoliticsSeema HaiderRain Today
Rajasthan: Three Quakes Rock Jaipur Under an Hour; Highest Recorded at 4.4 Magnitude

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow depth of 10 km.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 08:50 IST

Jaipur, India

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

Rajasthan Earthquake: An earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Strikes Rajasthan’s Jaipur early on Friday morning. Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow depth of 10 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

It was followed by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1, which hit the Rajasthan capital at 4.22 am, and a 3.4-magnitude temblor that shook the city at 4.25 am, according to the NCS data. The Police Control Room said there is no immediate information about any loss of life or damage to property.

People took to social media to enquire about the earthquake. They also shared pictures of people gathering outside their buildings. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur.

    • “I hope you are all safe!" she tweeted.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    first published: July 21, 2023, 06:57 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 08:50 IST
