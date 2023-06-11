Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Hits Parts of Assam

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on Sunday morning, an official bulletin said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone or damage to property, it said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 11:35 am with the epicentre in Sonitpur district on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river. The depth of the quake was five km, it said.