Home » India » Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Hits Bangladesh, Meghalaya, Parts of Assam

Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Hits Bangladesh, Meghalaya, Parts of Assam

The earthquake took place at 8.19 pm, and the location was 49 km south-east of Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya, the National Center for Seismology said, adding that the depth of the quake was 16 km

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 00:00 IST

Shillong, India

The tremor was felt across Meghalaya and in Assam’s Guwahati city and Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of Barak Valley besides parts of West Bengal. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Bangladesh and the north-east region of India on Monday evening with tremors being felt in Meghalaya and Barak Valley districts of Assam, officials said here.

The quake’s epicentre was located near Kanaighat town in Bangladesh, they said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

"The epicentre was in Bangladesh, close to Dawki area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya," said an official of the Regional Seismological Centre here.

The tremor was felt across Meghalaya and in Assam’s Guwahati city and Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of Barak Valley besides parts of West Bengal.

    • "We have not received any report of loss of life or damage to property," said an official of the disaster management authority here.

    The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 15, 2023, 00:00 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 00:00 IST
