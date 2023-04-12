Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Bihar's Araria

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Bihar's Araria

This comes hours after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 10:24 IST

Patna, India

The epicentre of the earthquake was 140 kilometres South West (SW) of West Bengal's Siliguri, while it hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres(Image: Shutterstock)
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Bihar’s Araria district early on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was felt at 5.35 am. So far, there is no report of any damage due to the quake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 140 kilometres South West (SW) of West Bengal’s Siliguri, while it hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres beneath the ground near Purnea.

Tremors were felt in Katihar and adjoining areas of Araria

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 140km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal," the NCS said in a tweet.

This comes hours after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday. The earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 pm local time, according to the National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu.

The quake measuring 4.1-magnitude was also felt in neighbouring Lamjung and Tanhu districts as well, according to the officials .

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty in the incident.

first published: April 12, 2023, 06:55 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 10:24 IST
