Home » India » Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Rocks Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Third One This Year

Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Rocks Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Third One This Year

Earthquake jolts the islands at a depth of 10 kilometres, the GFZ said

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 07:50 IST

Andaman &amp; Nicobar Islands, India

The earthquake was felt at a depth of 10 kms (Photo: Shutterstock)
An earthquake of magnitude 6 at a depth of 10 kilometres jolted the islands of Andaman and Nicobar on Saturday, said the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

This was the third quake at the islands this year.

Previously, in January this year, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit the Andaman Sea of Andaman and Nicobar islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was 77 kilometres in depth.

The NCS had tweeted that, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India."

Further, in a second jolt to the islands, a magnitude 5 earthquake rocked the Nicobar region of the islands in March this year. The National Centre for Seismology had said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km.

    • “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 and Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km,` Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS tweeted.

    Last year, the islands had endured 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5 magnitude.

    first published: July 29, 2023, 07:13 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 07:50 IST
