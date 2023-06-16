Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Earthquake Tremors Felt in Assam as Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Bangladesh

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Assam as Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Bangladesh

No loss of lives or injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 10:47 IST

Assam, India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Bangladesh at 10:16 am on Friday. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
Earthquake tremors were felt in Assam’s Guwahati and other parts of the North Eastern region on Friday morning. An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Bangladesh at 10:16 am on Friday. No loss of lives or injuries has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

On June 13, an earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.4 occurred in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and Punjab apart from Jammu-Kashmir.

Dr OP Mishra, Director of the National Center for Seismology said, “An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in J&K’s Doda today. Tremors might have been felt in HP, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock."

    • According to a News18 report, two students of Government High School in Doda sustained injuries in the earthquake.

    ALSO READ: Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits J&K, Tremors Felt Across Delhi and Punjab; Pak, China Also Hit

    first published: June 16, 2023, 10:41 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 10:47 IST
