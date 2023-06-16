Earthquake Tremors Felt in Assam as Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Bangladesh

Earthquake tremors were felt in Assam’s Guwahati and other parts of the North Eastern region on Friday morning. An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Bangladesh at 10:16 am on Friday. No loss of lives or injuries has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

On June 13, an earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.4 occurred in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and Punjab apart from Jammu-Kashmir.

Dr OP Mishra, Director of the National Center for Seismology said, “An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in J&K’s Doda today. Tremors might have been felt in HP, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock."