Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Parts of North India; Epicentre in Afghanistan

Earthquake tremors were felt across different places in North India including Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night after a powerful quake struck Afghanistan.

The 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Affected countries include Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Advertisement This is the third earthquake in a span of 48 hours in Afghanistan. On March 19 at 10:37 pm, 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Fayzabad and another 4.4 quake struck the region earlier today. ALSO READ: Fan Shakes, People Rush Out of Buildings as Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR | WATCH

Tremors were also felt in Jammu, Dehradun, Noida, Ladakh, Jaipur and Jalandhar, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.

