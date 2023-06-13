Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits J&K, Tremors Felt Across Delhi and Punjab; Pak, China Also Hit

An earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale took place in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda on Tuesday. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and Punjab apart from Jammu-Kashmir.

According to National Center for Seismology estimates, the magnitude of the earthquake has been measured at 5.4, at a depth: 6 km in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

News18 has learnt that two students of Government High School in Doda have got injured in the earthquake.

Dr OP Mishra, Director, National Center for Seismology said: “An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in J&K’s Doda today. Tremors might have been felt in HP, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock."

A local from Srinagar says, “The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…"

People took to Twitter to share visuals of the impact of earthquake tremors across North India.

No damage to life or property has been reported as yet, however, more details are still awaited.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Myanmar on Tuesday. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred in Myanmar on Tuesday at 2:53 am (IST) and at a depth of 10 kilometres.

NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 02:53:06 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 95.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

No casualties were reported.