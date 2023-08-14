India, China Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks on LAC Standoff; Top Officials Attend Meet

The 19th round of Corps Commander-level dialogue between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) concluded on Monday after eight hours, sources said. India has urged disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh and easing overall tensions in the region.

The high-level military talks commenced at around 9:30 am and concluded at 5:30 pm, sources told CNN-News18. Officials from the Indian Army, ITBP and Ministry of External Affairs were present at the meeting.

The meeting was held at he Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Taking place approximately four months after the previous edition, the most recent round of military dialogue aims to alleviate tensions in the region. The Indian delegation’s primary objective in these talks is to expedite the disengagement process in the remaining friction points.