Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » India, China Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks on LAC Standoff; Top Officials Attend Meet

India, China Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks on LAC Standoff; Top Officials Attend Meet

Officials from the Indian Army, ITBP and Ministry of External Affairs were present at the meeting

Advertisement

Reported By: Akash Sharma

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 20:42 IST

New Delhi, India

During the Galwan Valley clash, the army held the frontline but the air force also played a pivotal role by providing backup, resources and transportation to forward areas.(Representational image: News18)
During the Galwan Valley clash, the army held the frontline but the air force also played a pivotal role by providing backup, resources and transportation to forward areas.(Representational image: News18)

The 19th round of Corps Commander-level dialogue between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) concluded on Monday after eight hours, sources said. India has urged disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh and easing overall tensions in the region.

The high-level military talks commenced at around 9:30 am and concluded at 5:30 pm, sources told CNN-News18. Officials from the Indian Army, ITBP and Ministry of External Affairs were present at the meeting.

Advertisement

The meeting was held at he Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Taking place approximately four months after the previous edition, the most recent round of military dialogue aims to alleviate tensions in the region. The Indian delegation’s primary objective in these talks is to expedite the disengagement process in the remaining friction points.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Despite extensive diplomatic and military discussions leading to disengagement in various areas, Indian and Chinese troops remain in a standoff at specific friction points in eastern Ladakh for over three years. During the 18th round of military dialogue on April 23, the Indian side emphasised the urgent need to resolve ongoing issues at Depsang and Demchok.

    The meeting also holds significant importance, especially considering the forthcoming BRICS summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi and the Chinese President had discussed the need to stabilise bilateral relations during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Bali last year. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg on July 24.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Akash SharmaAkash Sharma, Defence Correspondent, CNN-News 18, covers the Ministry of Defence...Read More

    first published: August 14, 2023, 16:13 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 20:42 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App