Eatery Worker Arrested for Raping 8-year-old Girl in Noida

An eatery worker was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl inside her home in his neighbourhood, police here said.

The alleged incident took place on August 16, when the girl and her 11-year-old brother were in the house while their parents were out for work, the police said.

“An FIR was lodged immediately at the Sector 24 police station and an investigation was launched into the matter. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident but was held near a school in Sector 22 today following a tip-off," a police spokesperson said.

The 18-year-old accused works at an eatery shop in Noida and hails from Aligarh district. He lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl and was known to her family, frequently visiting their home, too, the official said.