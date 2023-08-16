Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » EC's Assam Delimitation Order Comes into Force: Notification

EC's Assam Delimitation Order Comes into Force: Notification

The poll panel on August 11 had published its final report on the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state, keeping their total number unchanged at 126 and 14, respectively

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 19:30 IST

New Delhi, India

19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).
19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Election Commission’s final order on the delimitation of Assam came into effect on Wednesday, according to an official notification.

The poll panel on August 11 had published its final report on the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state, keeping their total number unchanged at 126 and 14, respectively.

It also revised the nomenclature of 19 assembly constituencies and a parliamentary constituency.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Nineteen assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). One Lok Sabha constituency and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

    According to the notification issued by the law ministry on Wednesday on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu, August 16, 2023, has been specified as the date on which the Election Commission’s order in respect to Assam will take effect.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 16, 2023, 19:30 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 19:30 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App