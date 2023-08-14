ED Arrests Former Rajasthan Joint Director in DA-linked Money Laundering Case

A former joint director of Rajasthan’s Department of information technology and Communication (DOIT&C) has been arrested on money laundering charges linked to a case of possession of alleged disproportionate assets against him and others, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

Ved Prakash Yadav was arrested on August 9 after his premises in Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) were searched by the agency.

He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) court in Jaipur that sent him to ED custody till August 14, the central agency said in a statement.

The ED case of money laundering against Yadav stems from an FIR of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) when he was posted as the joint director of the DOIT&C.

The ACB complaint alleged that during file scanning work at the UID branch of DoIT&C, two bags were found in an almirah filled with Rs 2.31 crore cash in the denomination of of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 apart from a one kg gold bar valued at Rs 61.80 lakh allegedly belonging to Yadav.