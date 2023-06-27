Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
ED Arrests Real Estate Firm Supertech's Chairman RK Arora in Money-laundering Case

ED Arrests Real Estate Firm Supertech's Chairman RK Arora in Money-laundering Case

He is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his further remand

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 22:31 IST

New Delhi, India

RK Arora is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here on Wednesday. (Image; News18)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested real estate company Supertech's chairman and owner R K Arora on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, official sources said. Arora was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency's office here, they said.

    • He is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his further remand. The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

    In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 27, 2023, 22:31 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 22:31 IST
