ED Arrests TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Daughter Sukanya on Money Laundering Charges

ED Arrests TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Daughter Sukanya on Money Laundering Charges

Anubrata Mondal was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged cattle smuggling case

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 21:18 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal on money laundering charges linked to an alleged cattle smuggling case, officials said.

A primary school teacher in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Sukanya Mondal has been interrogated by the ED a few times in the past as well.

Anubrata Mondal, the Birbhum district president of the TMC, was arrested by the CBI last August for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was also named in the charge sheet filed by the agency in the case.

April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023
