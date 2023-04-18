Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's Properties Seized in K'taka's Coorg in Money Laundering Case

The one immovable and three movable properties are located in Karnataka's Coorg district and are valued at Rs 11.04 crore

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 20:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Karti Chidambaram (File photo:ANI)
Karti Chidambaram (File photo:ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties belonging to Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and others in the case of INX Media Pvt Ltd and under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

The one immovable and three movable properties are located in Karnataka’s Coorg district and are valued at Rs 11.04 crore.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Karti, the statement said.

Karti, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, is a sitting MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested earlier in the INX case both by the CBI as well as the ED.

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received “directly or indirectly" from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union finance minister in the UPA government.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: April 18, 2023, 20:33 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 20:51 IST
