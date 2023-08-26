ED Attaches Over Rs 5 Cr Assets in Online Betting, Gambling Linked Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 5 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against individuals and companies accused of operating illegal online betting and gambling apps.

The central agency’s probe stems from a Bengaluru Police FIR that was initially registered by the Directorate of General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) alleging the involvement of companies in online gambling, betting and suspicious illegal activities.

The total value of bank deposits attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is Rs 5.87 crore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The alleged fraudulent apps were identified by the agency as bestartech, khelo24bet and betinexchange.