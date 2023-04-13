Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » More Trouble for BBC as Fresh Case Filed for Bringing Investment into India 'Without Proper FDI Approval'

More Trouble for BBC as Fresh Case Filed for Bringing Investment into India 'Without Proper FDI Approval'

The Enforcement Directorate has called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 12:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The move comes in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February. (File photo/Reuters)
The move comes in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February. (File photo/Reuters)

The Enforcement Directorate has filed FEMA case against BBC. The broadcasting corporation had allegedly brought investment into India without proper FDI approval. The matter is under investigation by the central agency.

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said. The move comes in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were “not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.

Advertisement

FEMA is the Foreign Exchange Management Act which regulated the inflow and the outflow of foreign exchange.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

first published: April 13, 2023, 11:41 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 12:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures