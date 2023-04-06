ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court here in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull put up the charge sheet before the judge concerned for consideration on April 14.

This is ED’s second supplementary Prosecution Complaint, the agency’s equivalent of a charge sheet. The complaint has been filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and firms related to them.

