Home » India » ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Scam Case

ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Scam Case

The complaint has been filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and firms related to them

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 16:28 IST

New Delhi, India

This is ED’s second supplementary Prosecution Complaint, the agency’s equivalent of a charge sheet. (Representative Image/ IANS)
This is ED’s second supplementary Prosecution Complaint, the agency’s equivalent of a charge sheet. (Representative Image/ IANS)

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court here in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull put up the charge sheet before the judge concerned for consideration on April 14.

This is ED’s second supplementary Prosecution Complaint, the agency’s equivalent of a charge sheet.  The complaint has been filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and firms related to them.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 06, 2023, 16:28 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 16:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor To Mrunal Thakur: Bollywood Divas Raise Temperatures In Stylish Bikinis, See Their Sizzling Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Looks: The Diva Turns Heads In Comfortable Athleisure Sets, Chic Floral Shirts, Pretty Kurtas; See Pics