ED Lodges Case to Probe 2 Instances of Alleged Graft Against DJB, NBCC Officials; Conducts Raids

The ED on Tuesday said it has registered a money laundering case to probe two instances of alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board and raided the premises of its employees as well as those of NBCC and some others.

The raids were launched at 16 locations in the national capital region, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

The premises of the officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) (India) Limited as well as some private entities were searched.

“ED is investigating two separate matters of irregularities in the tendering process of DJB," the federal agency said.

It added the criminal case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR of the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government.

The CBI FIR alleged that DJB officials gave “undue advantage" to NKG Infrastructure Limited while awarding a tender to the company for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electromagnetic flow meters in connivance with officials of NBCC (India) Limited. NKG Infrastructure Limited managed to secure “false" performance certificates issued by D K Mittal, the then General Manager of NBCC (India) Limited, and fabricated deviation statement issued by Sadhan Kumar, the then project executive of NBCC (India) Limited to qualify for a technical bid of the tender in 2017, it said.

During the tender process, the ED said, NKG Infrastructure Limited “entered into conspiracy" with then DJB Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora and his subordinate officers for qualifying and bagging a tender worth Rs 38 crore.

The second allegation pertains to the ACB complaint of November 2022 where it was stated that DJB awarded a tender for setting up automotive bill payment collection machines in its different offices for facilitating consumers in bill payment. The tender was awarded to the Corporation Bank in the year 2012, which was further sub-contracted to Chennai-based private companies — Freshpay IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Aurrum E-payments Pvt. Ltd, the ED said.