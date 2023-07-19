Money Laundering Case: ED Conducts Raids at 6 Locations Linked to Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal, His Associates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai pertaining to NRI businessman and former promoter of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and his close associates.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that the raids were conducted as part of a fresh money-laundering investigation against Goyal and others.

Earlier today, ED filed a fresh case of money laundering against the erstwhile promoter of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal. The move follows the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives in connection with an alleged Rs 538 crore fraud case in Canara Bank.

The CBI had filed an FIR on the basis of the Canara Bank’s complaint, alleging that it had sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Limited (JIL) of Rs 848.86 crore, of which an amount of Rs 538.62 crore is outstanding.