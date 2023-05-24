ED Searches Premises of AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Aides in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on Wednesday at the properties of AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s aides. These raids are part of an ongoing investigation related to Delhi’s previously discarded liquor policy.

Credible sources within the Enforcement Directorate revealed that the searches were conducted at multiple locations, including the residences and offices of Ajit Tyagi, a close associate of Singh, along with other businessmen and contractors who are suspected of having received undue benefits from the policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the excise policy case chargesheet by “mistake" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to defame the “most honest party of the country".

His reaction came after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that ED wrote him a letter informing him that he was named in the chargesheet by mistake.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “Does anyone get named in a chargesheet by mistake? It is clear from this that the whole case is fake. Prime Minister is doing this just to defame the most honest party of the country and to stop the fastest-growing party under dirty politics. It does not suit them."

Meanwhile, the AAP alleged the mention of Singh’s name in the chargesheet by ED was a “deliberate attempt" to defame the party and its leaders, including Kejriwal.

The party had said Singh has written to the Union Finance Ministry secretary seeking sanction to prosecute ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender Singh in connection with allegations made against him in the excise policy case.