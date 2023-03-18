Home » India » ED to Confront YSR Congress MP with Accused Pillai in Delhi Excise Policy Case Today

ED to Confront YSR Congress MP with Accused Pillai in Delhi Excise Policy Case Today

The MP's son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, was earlier arrested in the scam

Reddy was summoned on Friday by the probe agency to join the investigation on Saturday (Image/IANS)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to confront Ongole YSR Congress MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy with Arun Ramachandra Pillai in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Reddy was summoned on Friday by the probe agency to join the investigation on Saturday.

The MP’s son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, was earlier arrested in the scam.

The ED has claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The ED had arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of Vijay Nair. It was alleged that Joshi got money from Nair for Goa Election. The ED has alleged that this money was proceeds of crime generated through the excise policy scam. Their interrogation had led to the arrest of Magunta Raghava Reddy.

Now, the ED is further probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

