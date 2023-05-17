Egra Blast An Omen for Panchayat Polls? A Look Into Bengal's Alleged Bomb-Making Factory & Police Role

The nine deaths in a blast in an illegal firecracker factory in East Medinipur’s Egra block have set off a political war of words in West Bengal, with the BJP claiming the blast was triggered by a bomb and not crackers.

The claim has been bolstered by locals on the ground who said the explosion was so intense that a few charred bodies were flung into a pond nearby.

In order to uncover the truth, CID’s forensics team collected specimens from the area on Tuesday night. Speaking to the media, East Medinipur SP Amarnath K said: “So far, we have no confirmation that bombs were being manufactured at the site. We have begun a probe. Forensic experts will examine the spot to find out the truth."

Amid the political buzz, locals allege that the factory owner, Krishnopada Bag, is a former TMC panchayat member and was able to dodge the police despite multiple complaints by the villagers as he had the ruling party’s backing. Bag has been missing since Tuesday.

Given that the area where the incident occurred is just five kilometres away from the Odisha border, questions have also been raised about how the factory was allowed to function. The in-charge of the area’s ‘thana’ has also been served a show-cause notice.

Most of the deceased were labourers in the factory and their angry kin ‘gheraoed’ the police on Tuesday and reportedly attacked the personnel.

Opposition’s Claim

Taking potshots at the Trinamool Congress, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted: “Huge explosion in Sahara (সাহাড়া অঞ্চল) Village in Egra; Purba Medinipur, at the local “Regional Tola-Mool Party" leader - Krishnapada Bag’s (alias Bhanu) house. I am receiving news from the ground that the number of casualties is enormous. Immediately Central Forces should be deployed as dead bodies are being shifted illegally by Mamata Police. I urge @HMOIndia & Hon’ble @BengalGovernor to initiate @NIA_India investigation as early as possible before evidence is tampered. Bengal has become the stockpile of explosives. God save Bengal. @AmitShah"

Adhikari, who reached the site of the blast on Wednesday, has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court demanding an NIA probe into the incident. Hearing on the issue will take place on Thursday.

The BJP claimed that bombs were being manufactured at the facility in the run-up to panchayat elections which are due in a few months.

BJP spokesperson Sameek Bhattacharya said: “Panchayat elections are coming so they need bombs to get their way through violence."

Echoing the sentiment, BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted: “Bomb making is the only cottage industry in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal, which is flourishing at an industrial scale… Today, one such factory (in Purba Medinipur, Egra PS) exploded, killing over 20 people… The explosion was so powerful that charred bodies flew approx 100 mtrs from the spot… These crude bombs were to be used, in all probability, with impunity, by the ruling TMC, during Panchayat elections, which are due in a few months…"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while calling out the BJP’s politics, said she was not against an NIA probe but the truth should come out. “Let them ask for NIA or whatever… It’s district of their so-called leader (Adhikari). We are with the people there."

Past Incidents

This is not the first time that Bengal’s image as an alleged bomb-making factory has hit headlines. In the past, incidents of children getting injured or killed while playing with bombs have rattled the state. Sources in the administration say what adds to the problem is the fact that people who are often arrested for bomb making get bail easily.

Interestingly, Bag has been in the news for his factory in the past too. Sources say a blast on the premises in 1995 led to the deaths of four people. In 2001, his brother was one of those affected by a blast. A repeat was seen in 2014 and now again in 2023. Bag was arrested last year but secured bail.

Role of Police

The Egra incident has also put the police in the dock with questions such as was police unaware of the factory? Why did it not take action against Bag despite repeated complaints from locals?

After the Bogtui incident, where more than 10 people were allegedly burnt alive, Banerjee had ordered police to strictly deal with bomb-making in the state. However, the Egra incident shows that on the ground, nothing seems to have changed in Bengal.​