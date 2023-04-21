Eid 2023 Moon Sighting India LIVE: Shawwal Crescent Sighted, Eid al-Fitr Tomorrow in India, Pak & Bangladesh

Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, the Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, stated that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque had reached out to various locations and received reports that the moon had been sighted at multiple places, reported PTI. Amid religious fervor, ‘Jumma-tul-Vida’ prayers were offered across Kashmir, including at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, marking the last Friday of Ramzan. Uttar Pradesh has banned religious events on roads and has also upped the security as Muslim residents offered ‘Alvida Namaz’. While several countries, including Egypt and Kuwait, are celebrating Eid today, India will mark Eid al-Fitr tomorrow. However, the Kerala government has declared a holiday for both days.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory for Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank. Certain diversions were imposed between 8 am and 11.30 am. In Pune, the traffic restrictions will be imposed from 6 am on Saturday and will remain in force till the time Eid Namaz gets over. According to the city traffic control branch, the changes will be enforced mainly for the namaz held at Golibar Maidan and in the Kondhwa area.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday officially declared that the first day of Eid al-Fitr will occur on Friday. With the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide are gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2023. In India, according to Muslim religious scholars, including India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22 as the crescent moon, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was not sighted on Thursday.

The exact date of the festival is determined by the sighting of the moon, and it was expected to commence on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22. After being unable to sight the crescent of Shawwal, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei confirmed April 22, as the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Muslims in numerous countries, including those in the Middle East, West, and the United Kingdom, will be preparing for Chaand Raat festivities as they search for the crescent moon on Thursday evening.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged all Muslims in the country to search for the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of April 20, 2023, corresponding to Ramadan 29 of the Islamic year 1444 AH. According to an official statement, individuals who spot the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or binoculars are requested to report to the nearest court and record their testimony.

Thirteen Arab countries’ astronomy experts clarified that the crescent moon in Shawwal cannot be seen on April 20 in the Arab and Islamic regions, according to the Khaleej Times. Nonetheless, astronomers are still uncertain about the sighting of the Eid Al Fitr crescent on April 20, with differing opinions on its visibility. The International Astronomy Centre stressed that the precise date of Eid Al Fitr is influenced by a range of factors, including jurisprudential and scientific considerations.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, and Muslims all over the world express their gratitude to Allah for granting them good health and endurance during the period of fasting, known as Ramzan or Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr is a significant event for Muslims worldwide as it marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, during which they fast. The term “Eid al-Fitr” translates to the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

During Eid al-Fitr, individuals dress up in new attire, prepare delectable dishes, engage in charitable acts, and visit their loved ones to celebrate the occasion.

History of Eid al-Fitr

According to Islamic tradition, it is widely believed that Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr serves as the conclusion of the daily fasting from dawn to dusk throughout the month of Ramadan and marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal. Observing Eid ul Fitr is a way of expressing gratitude to Allah for granting the strength and fortitude to uphold the fasting customs throughout the month of Ramadan.

In Islam, it is widely believed that good deeds are rewarded tenfold, and as such, the 30-day fasting period of Ramadan is seen as a means of attaining prosperity, harmony, and peace for those who fully embrace and dedicate themselves to this sacred practice.

Muslims worldwide observe Eid ul Fitr by performing prayers followed by a sermon shortly after sunrise. The day continues with worshippers donning new attire, exchanging greetings with the phrase “Eid Mubarak,” and sharing sweets. Children receive gifts and cash from elders, which is known as Eidi.

A sumptuous feast featuring a variety of dishes such as Haleem, Kebabs, Biryani, Nihari, and mouth-watering desserts like Seviyan is an essential part of the celebration.

