Eid 2023 Moon Sighting India LIVE: Shawwal Crescent Sighted, Eid al-Fitr Tomorrow in India, Pak & Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Saturday, April 22 after the Shawwal crescent moon, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was spotted on Friday evening.
Muslim devotees offer ‘Alvida Namaz’ on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
The moon of the month of Shawwal has been sighted in Pakistan, according to reports. Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in the neighbouring country tomorrow.
1. May Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. Eid Mubarak.
2. May this day bring new rays of hope and an ocean of opportunities into your life. Welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts. Eid Mubarak!
3. May the year ahead be fruitful for your home and family and especially for you. Happy Eid Mubarak To You!
4. Our month-long wait is finally over with the sight of the new moon. We have been bestowed with a pious day by Allah. I hope you enjoy this day and seek Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!
4. I wish that Allah shower his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sins….Wishing you a very Happy Eid.
People of Mexico’s Islamic community attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Friday. (Image: Reuters)
Libyans dressed in traditional costumes perform a folk dance during a carnival to celebrate Eid El Fitr in a public square in Benghazi, Libya on Friday. (REUTERS)
An official statement has confirmed that there will be no change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 22 as it is a gazetted holiday on account of Eid. The weekly military tradition enables a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguards to take charge. The statement from the President’s office mentioned that the change of guard ceremony will not take place on Saturday, April 22, due to Eid-ul-Fitr being a gazetted holiday.
Muslim girls carry torches as they parade to celebrate the eve of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Polewali Mandar, West Sulawesi, Indonesia on Friday. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Eid greetings to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wishing peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for people worldwide. He praised Hasina for transforming India and Bangladesh’s multilateral partnership-based relationship into a role model of neighborly relations. Modi conveyed his Eid greetings on behalf of the people of India, and wished for peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for both countries and people around the world.
President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and encouraged everyone to take a vow to promote brotherhood and harmony in society on this auspicious occasion. According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President stated, “Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony."
Bahrain’s capital, Manama is buzzing with customers looking to buy new fabrics to make the traditional male ‘thobe’ and female ‘jalabias’ and ‘abayas’ to wear during the Eid al-Fitr. (Reuters)
Eid celebrations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are incomplete without the spectacular fireworks display. Here are some places where you can catch the show:
Dubai:
Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: 9 pm on April 22
Dubai Parks and Resorts: 7 pm and 9 pm on April 22
Global Village Dubai: every night from April 21 to April 29
Abu Dhabi:
Yas Island: 9 pm on the first and second nights of the festival
Hudayriyat Island: 9 pm on April 22
Abu Dhabi Corniche: 9 pm on April 21
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Officials from the religious affairs ministry have announced that the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in Bangladesh after a meeting held by the National Moon-Sighting Committee on Friday evening. As a result, Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow, alongside India.
People board a ferry at Sadarghat Ferry Terminal as they leave the city to go home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday. (REUTERS)
Muslims congregate to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Abdul-Qadir Gilani Complex in Baghdad, Iraq. (Image:Anadolu Agency)
People shop at a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi on Friday. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih joined the Eid Al-Fitr prayer congregation at the Islamic Centre and exchanged Eid greetings.
Over 28 million Muslims in China will be celebrating Eid, according to the Somali Institute of Chinese Studies. Islam is an officially recognized religion in China and Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are official public holidays in the provinces of Xinjiang and Ningxia. This marks the first Eid celebration after China’s full reopening in 2023.
US Vice President Kamala Harris extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Referring to her husband Doug Emhoff, she wrote in a tweet: “Doug and I wish a joyous Eid al-Fitr to Muslims in America and around the world. May the community and public service forged in the holy month of Ramadan serve you throughout the year. Eid Mubarak!"
A small child steals the hearts of worshipers while handing out candy on the first day of Eid al-Fitr at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca.
UK’s West Yorkshire Police Station to glow in green colour for the weekend to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
Large crowds of Muslims flooded the mosques in Moscow for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, with many spilling out onto the streets to perform their prayers, Andalou Agency reports.
US Department of State in a tweet expressed wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. “#EidMubarak! As Ramadan comes to an end, we send our warmest wishes to all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr. May your celebrations be filled with peace, blessings, and good health," the tweet read.
Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, the Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, told PTI news agency that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque had reached out to various locations and received reports that the moon had been sighted at multiple places. Ahmad said “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper."
Hundreds of members of Manhattan’s West African communities observe Eid Al-Fitr.
It has been reported that the Shawwal crescent moon, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was spotted in Kalyan and Malegaon, Maharashtra, and in Hyderabad.
The moon has been sighted today and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told ANI news agency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr via a message, reported Tehran Times.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. “May Eid al-Fitr bring us all together, transcending the boundaries of culture and religion. Let’s cherish this special occasion by spreading love and compassion to everyone around us. Wishing everyone a beautiful celebration filled with gratitude and togetherness," he said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory for Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank. Certain diversions were imposed between 8 am and 11.30 am. In Pune, the traffic restrictions will be imposed from 6 am on Saturday and will remain in force till the time Eid Namaz gets over. According to the city traffic control branch, the changes will be enforced mainly for the namaz held at Golibar Maidan and in the Kondhwa area.
Saudi Arabia on Thursday officially declared that the first day of Eid al-Fitr will occur on Friday. With the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide are gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2023. In India, according to Muslim religious scholars, including India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22 as the crescent moon, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was not sighted on Thursday.
The exact date of the festival is determined by the sighting of the moon, and it was expected to commence on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22. After being unable to sight the crescent of Shawwal, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei confirmed April 22, as the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Muslims in numerous countries, including those in the Middle East, West, and the United Kingdom, will be preparing for Chaand Raat festivities as they search for the crescent moon on Thursday evening.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged all Muslims in the country to search for the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of April 20, 2023, corresponding to Ramadan 29 of the Islamic year 1444 AH. According to an official statement, individuals who spot the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or binoculars are requested to report to the nearest court and record their testimony.
Thirteen Arab countries’ astronomy experts clarified that the crescent moon in Shawwal cannot be seen on April 20 in the Arab and Islamic regions, according to the Khaleej Times. Nonetheless, astronomers are still uncertain about the sighting of the Eid Al Fitr crescent on April 20, with differing opinions on its visibility. The International Astronomy Centre stressed that the precise date of Eid Al Fitr is influenced by a range of factors, including jurisprudential and scientific considerations.
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, and Muslims all over the world express their gratitude to Allah for granting them good health and endurance during the period of fasting, known as Ramzan or Ramadan.
Eid al-Fitr is a significant event for Muslims worldwide as it marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, during which they fast. The term “Eid al-Fitr” translates to the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”
During Eid al-Fitr, individuals dress up in new attire, prepare delectable dishes, engage in charitable acts, and visit their loved ones to celebrate the occasion.
History of Eid al-Fitr
According to Islamic tradition, it is widely believed that Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr serves as the conclusion of the daily fasting from dawn to dusk throughout the month of Ramadan and marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal. Observing Eid ul Fitr is a way of expressing gratitude to Allah for granting the strength and fortitude to uphold the fasting customs throughout the month of Ramadan.
In Islam, it is widely believed that good deeds are rewarded tenfold, and as such, the 30-day fasting period of Ramadan is seen as a means of attaining prosperity, harmony, and peace for those who fully embrace and dedicate themselves to this sacred practice.
Muslims worldwide observe Eid ul Fitr by performing prayers followed by a sermon shortly after sunrise. The day continues with worshippers donning new attire, exchanging greetings with the phrase “Eid Mubarak,” and sharing sweets. Children receive gifts and cash from elders, which is known as Eidi.
A sumptuous feast featuring a variety of dishes such as Haleem, Kebabs, Biryani, Nihari, and mouth-watering desserts like Seviyan is an essential part of the celebration.
(With inputs from agencies)
