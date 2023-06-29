Eid Prayers 'Not Allowed' at Jama Masjid in Srinagar

Authorities here have disallowed Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid as well as the Eidgah in the city, according to the managing body of the mosque.

Congregational Eid prayers have not been allowed at the Eidgah for the last many years now.

In a statement, the managing body of the Jamia Masjid said on Wednesday, “This is to inform the public that authorities have conveyed to Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid that once again, Eid ul Adha prayers will not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar."

Eid prayers have not taken place at the Eidgah since 2016 after the killing of the Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, as the authorities apprehend law and order issued.