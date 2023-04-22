Eid Mubarak 2023 Wishes: Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebrated With Fervour in India; Salman Khan, SRK Wish Fans

Meanwhile, Salman came to the balcony of his house in Galaxy Apartments and waved to the crowd to wish everyone on the occasion of Eid. He was accompanied by his father Salim Khan and a few bodyguards.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh, 57, said, “So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak.”

Salman posted on Twitter, “Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!” On Friday night, he wished his fans “Chand Mubarak” by sharing a photo with his close friend Aamir Khan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days, based on the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Muslims thank Allah for the holy Quran on Eid ul-Fitr (also known as Eid al-fitr or Id ul-fitr) as the sacred book was revealed to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat al-Qadr, one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan.

News agency PTI quoted Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed as saying that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted everywhere. Hence, Eid will be celebrated in the country today, April 22.

Extending Eid greetings, President Droupadi Murmu urged all to take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society. “Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Eid. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greeting to people on Eid-ul-Fitr, along with other festivals of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti. He appealed to people to celebrate the festivals while taking all precautions in view of the coronavirus infection, an official statement here said.

He said the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and strengthens social unity as well as enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony, he added. The chief minister said that everyone should take a pledge to strengthen social harmony on the occasion of Eid.

