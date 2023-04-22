Eid Mubarak 2023 Wishes: Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebrated With Fervour in India; Salman Khan, SRK Wish Fans

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 22:29 IST
New Delhi, India
Eid Mubarak 2023 Wishes Updates: Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Saturday greeted their fans gathered outsides their residences on the festival of Eid. Dressed in a casual, white T-shirt and cargo pants, Shah Rukh waved at his fans from the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat. He greeted his admirers with folded hands and blew kisses as the crowd cheered in excitement.
Eid-ul-Fitr passed off peacefully in violence-hit Sambalpur and other parts of Odisha on Saturday. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion. “May the auspicious occasion of Eid spread the spirit of togetherness, harmony and peace for all," Lal tweeted. Patnaik, in a Twitter post, said, “Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah bring happiness, prosperity & peace in our lives and lead us on the path of compassion and love."
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today extended his greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr and also offered prayers for peace and prosperity of the state at an Eidgah in Jalandhar. Addressing people on the occasion, Mann was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “I am extremely honoured to be among you. May the unity and brotherhood of Punjab always prevail. Our gurus have taught us love, brotherhood and to stand by the truth. That is why the seeds of violence and hatred can never flourish here in Punjab," he said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid on Saturday. “Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak," Modi said in a tweet.
Muslim community across the country is celebrating the festival of Eid today i.e on April 22. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. As people celebrate the festival by sending wishes to others, how can our Bollywood stars not send love to their fans on this auspicious day?
The moment has finally arrived! Every year, a sea of fans wait outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat with bated breath for a glimpse of the actor on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Shah Rukh has made it a tradition over the years to step out on his balcony on Eid and greet his fans. This year was no exception. The actor greeted his fans from the now-famous grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat with his youngest son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt, grey denims and dark sunglasses. Abram opted for a white Eid-special kurta-pyjama. Check the video here:
People around the world are celebrating the festival of Eid today i.e on April 22. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. As people celebrate the festival by sending wishes to others, Bollywood celebs are not far behind in giving glimpses into their respective Eid celebrations. Thus, Aayush Sharma's special Eid post doesn't come as a surprise.
Salman Khan never disappoints his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Despite the sweltering heat, fans of the Bollywood superstar gathered outside his lavish Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their beloved 'Bhaijaan'. Over years, it has become a tradition of sorts that the actor will greet his fans from the balcony and wish them on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Clad in a blue pathani suit, Salman waved at the sea of fans from the balcony, tight security stationed on both sides today.
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across West Bengal on Saturday. Dressed in new clothes, Muslims offered prayers in mosques and other places in the morning with the largest congregation being held at Red Road in Kolkata, which was attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They also attended prayers at the Nakhoda Mosque, Tipu Sultan Mosque on the crossing of Prince Anwar Shah Road-Asutosh Mukherjee Road and also in Park Circus Maidan in the southern part of the city and many other places in the state. People were seen exchanging gifts and giving alms to the needy who had gathered near mosques.
Several hundreds of Muslims attended special prayers held at the Island Grounds in Chennai, the Tamukkam grounds in Madurai and other parts of the state on Saturday on the occasion of Ramzan Eid. The Triplicane area here which houses the ancient Big Mosque, wore a festive look. Shops were kept open till the wee hours today to facilitate last minute shopping. “Though the apprehensions of Covid-19 spread still persists, several families have stepped out with a prayer on the lips that the pandemic will soon be a thing of past and would not torment mankind," Syed Ali, a resident of Triplicane, told news agency PTI.
A village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district has decided not to celebrate Eid this year because of the recent terror attack in which five Indian soldiers were killed.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that the Army truck was carrying fruits and other items to a forward village for Iftar that was supposed to be hosted by the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit on Thursday evening, sources said.
Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday exchanged sweets and greetings amongst each other on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
Eid celebrations began in Assam with full fervour as prayers were offered across the state on Saturday. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the people on the occasion.
The Eid prayers were offered by Muslims at the Machkhowa Idgah field, Burha Jame Masjid, and Hatigaon Idgah among others.
On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the leader of Nitish Kumar’s JDU recited verses of the Quran during an event. Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also marked his presence in an Eid al-Fitr celebration and witnessed devotees offering Namaz.
From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar to none other than Big B Amitabh Bachchan, all your favourite B-Town personalities have extended warm wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid. Check their posts!
The Bhai of Bollywood Salman Khan began his Eid celebrations with a band, and guess who joined him in wishing fans? None other than Amit Khan. Bhaijaan took to social media and dropped a photo with Aamir Khan. It was accompanied by a sweet Eid wish for fans. Check post!
Union Minister Abbas Mukhtar Naqvi on Saturday shared pictures of him offering special Namaz on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. ‘Eid-Ul-Fitr is an occasion to strengthen fabric of harmony, brotherhood and national unity. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.
"Today offered Namaz at Imamia Jama Masjid in New Delhi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, prayed for good health and well-being of all and my country and the entire humanity’s safety from all forms of terrorism and violence," the minister wrote alongside the pictures.
People offer namaz at Triplicane Lebbai Jamath Masjid in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Eid. Watch
Devotees offer namaz at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid
People offer namaz at Mecca Masjid near Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana on the occasion of Eid.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is often targeted for rising cases of communal violence and riots in the state, on Saturday said that she wishes to see peace and harmony in Bengal and not divisions. She was speaking in an Eid event.
“We want peace in Bengal. We don’t want riots. We want peace. We don’t want divisions in the country. Those who want to create divides in the country - I promise today on Eid, I am ready to give my life but I will not let the country divide," Banerjee said.
"All I would like to tell you is - stay peaceful, don’t listen to anyone. A “gaddar party" with whom I have to fight, I have to fight agencies too - I fight them because I have the courage to do so but I am not ready to cow down," she added.
South Superstar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter to wish his fans all people from the Muslim community a happy Eid. “Eid Mubarak to all my brothers, sisters and their loved ones. May the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr spread joy, peace, harmony & prosperity in everyone’s lives," he tweeted.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took to their Twitter to wish everyone on Eid. The former MP was recently disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wished everyone the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished for the prosperity of the people.
"Greetings to my fellow citizens on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion & sharing in all and strengthens the pluralistic bonds of our people. May the celebrations usher prosperity and be an opportunity to serve humanity," he tweeted.
Hundreds of devotees on Saturday reached Delhi’s grand Jama Masjid to offer the first Namaz of Eid al-Fitr. Visuals coming from the site show people hugging each other while extending Eid greetings amid heavy security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his Twitter to wish everyone a happy and prosperous Eid. ‘Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak! he tweeted.
Here are Eid Namaz Timings According to Phulwari Sharif
• 8 am for Jama Masjid in Patna’s New Market
• 7:30 am at Patna’s New Market
• 7:45 am at Daniyapur’s Jama Masjid
• 7:15 am for Patna’s Haj Bhawan
• 7:30 am for Phulwari Sharif’s Mariam Masjid
• 8:50am for Phulwari Sharif’s Badi Khanqah
• 9 am for Phulwari Sharif’s Chhoti Khanqah
Namaz Timings in Delhi
• 6:30 am at Jama Masjid
• 7.30 am at Shahi Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri
• 7.30 am at Idgah Kotla, Trilokpuri
• 7.30 am at Masjid Khalilullah, Batla House
• 7:45 am at Masjid Abul Fazal
• 8:00 am at Shahi Idgah
• 8:00 am at Masjid Rabia, Hamdard University
• 8:00 am at Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmiri Gate
• 8:00 am at Dargah Shah Waliullah Mosque
• 8:00 am at Jamia Millia Islamia Mosque
• 8:30 am at Shahi Idgah, Mehrauli
• 9:00 am at Dargah Shah, Jorbagh
• 9:00 am at Shia Jama Masjid, Noida
• 9:00 am at Masjid Nizamuddin Dargah
• 9:00 am at Masjid Babul, Okhla Vihar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday visited Gandhi Maidan in Patna, as people offered namaz here on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
People offer namaz at Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Watch Video!
Meanwhile, People throng marketplaces in Mumbai on Eid.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended Eid greetings to the British Muslim community, reflecting on their contributions to life in the country.
As Ramadan comes to an end, I would like to send my warmest wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world as they mark Eid al Fitr," said Sunak.
“Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy. This was evident earlier this year, through the community’s outstanding response to support the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria," he said.
The district administration has decided not to allow Eid congregation at the Eidgah in Sambalpur as the curfew continues to remain in force in the city since April 14 midnight. However, devotees are allowed to pray at the mosque.
Members of the community agreed to the proposal and gave an assurance to the authorities that they will instead offer namaz at 10 mosques across the city.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid al-Fitr and urged all to take a pledge to promote brotherhood and harmony in the society on this occasion.
Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds.
The truce will begin at 6 am on Friday, to coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s army began on Saturday, with an aim to derail the internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh, 57, said, “So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak.”
Salman posted on Twitter, “Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!” On Friday night, he wished his fans “Chand Mubarak” by sharing a photo with his close friend Aamir Khan.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days, based on the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.
Muslims thank Allah for the holy Quran on Eid ul-Fitr (also known as Eid al-fitr or Id ul-fitr) as the sacred book was revealed to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat al-Qadr, one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan.
News agency PTI quoted Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed as saying that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted everywhere. Hence, Eid will be celebrated in the country today, April 22.
Extending Eid greetings, President Droupadi Murmu urged all to take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society. “Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony,” she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Eid. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak.”
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greeting to people on Eid-ul-Fitr, along with other festivals of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti. He appealed to people to celebrate the festivals while taking all precautions in view of the coronavirus infection, an official statement here said.
He said the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and strengthens social unity as well as enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony, he added. The chief minister said that everyone should take a pledge to strengthen social harmony on the occasion of Eid.
