Cong Takes On MP Govt As 8th Cheetah Dies at Kuno National Park; Min Denies Mismanagement Claim

Another Cheetah, who was brought to India from Namibia, died on Friday making it the eighth wild cat at the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district to die since March this year. This comes just three days after another translocated male cheetah, Tejas, died at the park.

Suraj, who was among the batch of 12 Cheetahs brought to India in February, was found lying still in Palpur East Forest Range’s Masavani by a monitoring team.

According to them, insects were hovering over its neck but the animal ran away as soon as they tried to inspect.

Soon, a team of veterinarians and forest officials rushed to the spot and found him dead at around 9 AM, an official told PTI.

“This is for the first time that a cheetah died in the free range," he added.

The officials said that injury marks were found on his back and neck, which seems to be a possible cause of the death but a detailed report is yet to come.

"The exact cause of (Suraj’s) death will be known from the post-mortem report," MP forest minister Vijay Shah told PTI.

About the ongoing fatalities, Shah said that Tejas and other cubs died because of injuries received during fights while mating or eating, which is common in wild animals.

However, earlier three cubs reportedly died. On this, the official said they were malnourished from birth itself.

He also rejected any allegation of mismanagement leading to these deaths as often raised by opposition and media.

Shah said, “The Indian government, (South) African government, Namibia government, the entire team of GoI, entire hawk force is involved in the management of cheetahs and everything is being done as per their directions."

"Therefore, it is not proper to say these (deaths) were due to negligence. The PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) is keeping a close watch on everything. Everything is being done in the direction of the PMO. There is no negligence on our part," he asserted.

Meanwhile, a political blame game has begun over the deaths of cheetahs. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath took the state government to task over the eight deaths claiming the latter had not come forward with any plan or taken the initiative to conserve the big cats.

Without naming the PM, Nath also said “Making wild animals an object of display for the political show doesn’t look nice for an elected representative".

Eight Namibian cheetahs — five female and three male — were released into enclosures at KNP on September 17 last year at a high-profile event attended by the prime minister.

In February this year, 12 more cheetahs arrived at KNP from South Africa.