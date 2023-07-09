Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Home » India » Elderly Couple Beaten to Death by 73-year-old in UP's Kanpur

Elderly Couple Beaten to Death by 73-year-old in UP's Kanpur

Mohan Lal Vishkarma entered the couple's room while they were asleep in their house at Chirkhiri village in the Mangalpur area of Kanpur Dehat and hacked them to death with a wooden stick

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 23:18 IST

Kanpur Nagar, India

The accused was arrested when he was on his way to court to surrender. (Representational Image: PTI)
The accused was arrested when he was on his way to court to surrender. (Representational Image: PTI)

An elderly man and his wife were beaten to death by his 73-year-old brother in the wee hours of Sunday at a village here over a property dispute, police said.

Mohan Lal Vishkarma entered the couple’s room while they were asleep in their house at Chirkhiri village in the Mangalpur area of Kanpur Dehat and hacked them to death with a wooden stick.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Prakash Vishkarma (70) and his wife Malti (68).

top videos
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • The accused was arrested when he was on his way to court to surrender, said Kanpur Dehat Additional SP Rajesh Kumar Pandey.

    During interrogation, Mohan Lal confessed his crime and said he killed his brother and sister-in-law under the influence of alcohol over an old property dispute, Pandey said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 09, 2023, 23:18 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 23:18 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App