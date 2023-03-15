After The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win, TN Govt Announces Relief Fund, Other Aid for Caretakers

MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has announced Rs 1 lakh each from CM Relief Fund for 91 elephant caretakers in the two camps in the state as a token of appreciation after ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, starring caretaker couple Bomman and Bellie from Mudhumalai Tiger Reserve, won the Oscars. The government has also allotted Rs 9.1 crore to build homes for mahouts.

Among other decisions, the government has decided to allocate Rs 5 crore to develop ‘Elephant Camp’ in Anamalai Tiger Reserve. A new elephant camp with basic facilities would be built in Coimbatore’s Chavadi at the cost of Rs 8 crore.

Documentary Also Praised on Rajya Sabha

Cutting across party lines, Rajya Sabha MPs congratulated the makers of “Naatu Naatu", the breakout hit from the action film “RRR", and the documentary “The Elephant Whisperers" on Tuesday for their Oscars wins.

When the House met, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned “Naatu Naatu" for winning the Academy Award for best original song and “The Elephant Whisperers" for winning the Oscar for best documentary short film.

“The 95th Academy Awards was a moment of glory for us," Dhankhar said. “The wins for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘RRR’ mark a new recognition of the full spectrum of cinema that India produces." “The awards will further help internationalisation of the Indian film industry. These achievements also reflect global appreciation of vast talent, immense creativity and committed dedication of Indian artistes," he said, congratulating the entire team associated with the two ventures for a “well-earned recognition".

Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been made by two women of eminence. It is about gender. It is about respect for our women of India. It is a great mark of recognition for India’s women." It is also about sustainability, which has become the “core to our philosophy", he said, adding the scriptwriter of RRR, V Vijayendra Prasad, is a Rajya Sabha MP.

