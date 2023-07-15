Trends :Delhi FloodsVande Bharat FireDelhi Yamuna Bengaluru NewsFuel Prices Today
Home » India » Mumbai: Denied Leave, Employee Sets Part of Supermarket on Fire

Mumbai: Denied Leave, Employee Sets Part of Supermarket on Fire

Her leave application was denied twice, following which she lit the section on fire. The woman has been booked under IPC Section 436 for causing mischief by fire

Advertisement

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 13:09 IST

Mumbai, India

The clothes and toys section of the supermarket were lit on fire. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
The clothes and toys section of the supermarket were lit on fire. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

An employee of a supermarket at Bhayander suburb in Mumbai set afire a portion of the market after her leave request was denied. She has been arrested yet.

The local police said that a fire set in the clothes and toys section of the supermarket was reported to them on July 13. According to a Times of India report, the 23-year-old woman staffer was caught in the act on the CCTV. The woman had lit the section on fire in the afternoon.

During the probe it was revealed that her application for leave was rejected, following which, she applied for leave again on Thursday. On being turned down the second time, the woman set the section on fire.

Advertisement

The fire was extinguished by other employees in the supermarket with the help of a fire extinguisher, the report said. Police are trying to identify the source of the fire on the clothes and toys.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Katrina Kaif Shows How It's Done At 40: Vicky Kaushal As Husband, Business Empire & Quality Films
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together

    • The woman was booked under IPC Section 436 for causing mischief by fire.

    The woman, reportedly, was also unhappy with her shift timings. She had asked for a change in the timing and this request was also denied.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 15, 2023, 13:00 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 13:09 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App