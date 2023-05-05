J&K: Five Army Jawans Killed, 1 Injured in Blast During Anti-terror Op in Rajouri; Encounter Underway

Five Army personnel were killed and a major was injured in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the thickly forested Kandi area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector during an anti-terror operation on Friday. The Indian Army said that despite incessant rains and bad weather, the team has been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area.

Taking to Twitter, the Army said, “In the ongoing operation, three more soldiers who were injured earlier have now succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their lives in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K."

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh have reached the Kandi area of Rajouri where the operation is still underway. The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in Bhata Dhurian of Poonch district last month, in which five security personnel were killed.

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave," the Indian Army said in a statement.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a shadow organisation of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack.

The Kandi area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs which has given an edge to the hiding terrorists. As the Army was getting closer to the spot, terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation.

Additional troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army from the vicinity were rushed to the site of the encounter to ensure terrorists do not escape from the spot.

The forces deployed drones and sniffer dogs and troops hit a cave hideout with heavy fire of mortars and grenades, they said.

Soldiers injured in the operation were evacuated to Command Hospital in Udhampur.

News18 has learnt that a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. “There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorist group. The operation is in progress," sources said.

In the past, terrorists in Poonch and Rajouri have managed to escape after attacking forces.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the incident and tweeted, “Tragic news from Rajouri where 5 army personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Terror is a scourge that has blighted numerous lives over the decades in J&K & deserves unreserved condemnation. I send my sincere condolences to the families of those we lost today."

