Encounter in J-K's Kupwara, Two Terrorists Killed

The encounter took place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 14:25 IST

Srinagar, India

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, the official added. (PTI/File)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

“Two terrorists have been killed. The search operation is still going on," the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, the official added.

first published: May 03, 2023, 14:25 IST
