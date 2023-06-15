Engineering Marvel: The Intricate Art of Crafting Chariots of Puri Rath Yatra

Almost everyone has heard of the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri. The raths (chariots) of Puri are cultural icons and emblems of the state of Odisha, holding great religious significance.

These raths are meticulously crafted for the Rath Yatra, during which Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra, along with the celestial wheel (Sudarshana Chakra), journey to the Gundicha Temple. However, only a few are aware of the unique engineering involved in creating these chariots.

The chariot of Lord Jagannatha is called ‘Nandighosa,’ while the chariots of Balabhadra and Subhadra are known as Taladhwaja and Darpadalana, respectively.

Each year, these raths are constructed anew and featured in the Rath Yatra procession. Once the 9-day Rath Yatra is completed, the chariots are dismantled.

The significance of these raths can be understood through the holy text of Katha Upanishad. The chariot represents the deity’s body, while the icons placed inside symbolize the deity’s soul.

Surprisingly, there are no written formulas or blueprints for creating the chariots—only the skilled carpenters known as Biswakarma Maharanas possess the engineering knowledge passed down through generations.

The chariots, resembling mobile temples, adhere to specific construction traditions. The Nandighosh Ratha (Lord Jagannath’s Chariot) stands at a height of 33 cubits, equipped with 16 wheels and constructed using 832 pieces of wood. The Darpadalana Ratha (Subhadra’s Chariot) is 31 cubits tall, has 12 wheels, and utilizes 593 pieces of wood.

Finally, the Taladhwaja Rath (Balabhadra’s Chariot) measures 32 cubits and 10 fingers in height, with 14 wheels and 763 pieces of wood. The chariot decorations are described in Skanda Purana.

Each chariot is adorned with 1,120 meters of fabric. Lord Jagannath’s chariot roof features red and yellow cloth, while the Taladhwaja ratha uses red and green, and the Darpadalana chariot employs red and black.

Following a tragic incident involving a devotee’s accidental death under a chariot wheel, an additional safety measure was implemented. A wooden brake system is now employed to halt the chariot midway.

Each year, a person from Jharsuguda manufactures the brakes, approved by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

Rath Jatra is the origin of the English word ‘Juggernaut,’ signifying an unstoppable force.

Every component of these raths, painstakingly carved, created, and designed, involves the labor of numerous carpenters, blacksmiths, tailors, and painters working for 58 days.

The use of iron nails is minimal in constructing the wheels and chariots. Before they roll onto the Badadaanda, the grand avenue leading to the Gundicha Temple, a group of engineers thoroughly tests the raths’ fitness.

It is not just the engineering marvel but also the socio-spiritual significance underlying the creation of these moving temples that make them truly sublime and unique.

In a Sanskrit verse, it has been described that " Rathe tu Bamanam dristwa punarjanma na bidtyate."