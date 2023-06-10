Engineering Student Found Dead in College Hostel Room in Bengaluru

A 20-year-old engineering student was found dead in his college hostel room here on Saturday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

According to the police, Vivek was a fourth-semester Electronics and Communication student at a private engineering college in the city. A native of Davangere, the youth did not respond to his roommates’ cries to open the door.

“Today morning, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan while his other roommates went for breakfast," police said.