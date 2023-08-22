Enraged Over Mother's Messaging, Maharashtra Teen Kills Her; Cops Say 'He Doubted Mom's Character'

Doubting his mother’s character, a 17-year-old boy allegedly axed her to death in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The teen was reportedly enraged after he noticed his mother messaging someone on the mobile phone while they were having dinner.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Parol area of Vasai township, a police official said. Inspector Ashok Kamble from Mandvi police station said that the boy doubted the character of his mother, Sonali Gogra (35), and the duo had frequent quarrels over it.

While the boy was having dinner on Sunday night, he noticed his mother messaging someone on the mobile phone and got annoyed. He then pulled out an axe and allegedly hit her with it, the official said.

Advertisement

The other family members were not present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The severely injured woman was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where doctors declared her brought dead, he said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.