Enraged Over Mother's Messaging, Maharashtra Teen Kills Her; Cops Say 'He Doubted Mom's Character'

Maharashtra Murder: The mother-son duo frequently quarreled as the teen doubted 35-year-old woman's character

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 11:26 IST

Palghar, India

The severely injured woman was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where doctors declared her brought dead. (Representative Image)
Doubting his mother’s character, a 17-year-old boy allegedly axed her to death in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The teen was reportedly enraged after he noticed his mother messaging someone on the mobile phone while they were having dinner.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Parol area of Vasai township, a police official said. Inspector Ashok Kamble from Mandvi police station said that the boy doubted the character of his mother, Sonali Gogra (35), and the duo had frequent quarrels over it.

While the boy was having dinner on Sunday night, he noticed his mother messaging someone on the mobile phone and got annoyed. He then pulled out an axe and allegedly hit her with it, the official said.

The other family members were not present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The severely injured woman was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where doctors declared her brought dead, he said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.

    • A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) against the accused who was yet to be apprehended, the police said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    first published: August 22, 2023, 11:24 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 11:26 IST
