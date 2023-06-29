Ensure No Illegal Slaughter of Animals in South Mumbai Housing Society on Bakrid: HC to BMC

Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
In a special urgent hearing held after the regular court hours, a division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain said slaughtering can be permitted at the Nathani Heights society only if licence is granted by the civic body.

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 14:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha is being celebrated on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure no illegal slaughtering of animals is carried out during the Bakrid festival at a residential colony in south Mumbai. Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha is being celebrated on Thursday.

In a special urgent hearing held on Wednesday after the regular court hours, a division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain said slaughtering can be permitted at the Nathani Heights society only if licence is granted by the civic body. “In the event, the Municipal Corporation has not issued a licence to undertake slaughtering of animals at the said place, the officers of the Municipal Corporation with the aid of the police personnel shall take appropriate action in accordance with law to prevent slaughtering of animals proposed for tomorrow (June 29)," the court said.

    • The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Haresh Jain, a resident of the society, seeking complete ban on slaughtering of animals there. Advocate Joel Carlos, appearing for the BMC, said a complete ban cannot be issued.

    Carlos said the civic body’s officers would inspect the society premises and if there is any violation, then appropriate action would be taken. The bench in its order said in the event an action is required to be taken, then the police station concerned shall provide appropriate police assistance to the municipal corporation officers.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

