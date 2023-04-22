Ensure Politicians Don't Spend Taxpayer's Money on 'Their Masters': PM Modi's Advise to Civil Servants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a task for all bureaucrats of India- to ensure that taxpayers’ money goes back to them instead of politicians for personal gain.

PM Modi, while delivering an address at the valedictory session of the 16th Civil Services Day, reiterated that India’s growth would have not been possible without the immense contribution of civil servants and bureaucrats.

However, the prime minister added that it also falls on them to analyse all political parties and ministers are using the money collected from taxpayers in serving the citizens and not for personal gain.

He further added that civil servants, whether from any state or Centre, must evaluate and ensure if the ruling party is changing policies to create new avenues for black money generation for their ‘masters’.

Addressing the civil servants as ‘karmayogi saathi’, the prime minister advised bureaucrats that all their decisions must be driven with the purpose of national interest only.

On the working of political parties in a democracy, PM Modi said, “While every political party in a democracy has its ideology, a government employee must ensure that all political decisions are based on some rationale.

“Every civil servant must ask some valid questions about policy changes. Is the ruling political party using taxpayers’ money for its benefit or the benefit of the country? Is it looting the government exchequer for self-expansion and creating its vote bank or utilising the money for making everyone’s life easier? Is it advertising itself with the government money or making the people aware and if it is appointing its party workers in various organisations or creating a transparent process for recruitment?" TOI reported PM as saying.

Underscoring that there are two approaches towards a developed India- ‘getting things done’, and ‘letting things happen’, PM Modi urged all the civil servants to decide their direction and start working towards it as time is limited.

