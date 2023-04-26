'Epic' Ties: Sri Lankan PM Unveils Special Cover for Sita Temple in Nuwara Eliya, Ramayana Trail to Be Made More Attractive

Ties between India and Sri Lanka have undergone numerous ups and downs in modern times. But one thing that has kept the bond intact between the two countries is a centuries-old cultural link: going back to the age of the epic Ramayana.

This was evident on April 23 when Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Indian high commissioner Gopal Bagley issued a special commemorative cover for the Sita temple (Seetha Eliya) in Nuwara Eliya. On this special occasion, the foundation stone for a meditation centre at this historic temple was also laid.

Advertisement

A group of devotees who travelled from India were present, whom high commissioner Bagley described as ambassadors of civilisational heritage and values that India and Sri Lanka share for centuries. The Sri Lankan PM emphasised that the meditation centre will contribute to tourism and human development.

Gunawardena thanked the Narendra Modi government for standing by Sri Lanka during the difficult times of unprecedented crisis and for initiatives taken to enhance connectivity between the two countries. The resumption of Chennai-Jaffna flights and the announcement of reopening ferry services are significant initiatives to bolster mutual ties.

Bagley pointed out the significance of the Ramayana Trail in attracting more and more tourism to the island nation. The trail itself has around 50 sites related to the Ramayana.

The Seetha Amman temple is located five kilometres away from Nuwara Eliya and in the village of Seetha Eliya. The place is believed to be the site where Sita was held captive by Ravana. This temple is believed to signify the place of Ashok Vatika where, according to the Ramayana, Sita prayed for days and nights for her husband Ram to come and rescue her. The epic says that Hanuman shrunk himself down and searched for Sita across Lanka. He found her captive in an Ashoka grove near Ravana’s palace. She was guarded by demonesses and harassed by Ravana who wanted her to forget Ram and marry him. Hanuman later set Lanka on fire. Seetha Eliya is the name of this place today.

Advertisement

Seetha Eliya is an important part of the Ramayana Trail. Many devotees, especially from India, visit the Sita temple, which stands as testimony to the centuries-old ties. These special efforts to revive the cultural links deepen the people-to-people ties between two close and friendly neighbouring nations.

Read all the Latest India News here