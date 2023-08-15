Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Kerala HC Says Woman in Live-In Relationship Can File Domestic Violence Case

The bench also noted that the Act defines domestic relationship as a relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household

August 15, 2023

Kochi [Cochin], India

The court said that a female victim of violence of any kind at the hands of a man with whom she was in a domestic relationship can file a case under the DV Act (File photo)

The Kerala High Court has pointed out that a woman, who is in a live-in relationship, can also file domestic violence case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DV Act).

The court said that a female victim of violence of any kind at the hands of a man with whom she was in a domestic relationship can file a case under the DV Act.

    • The bench also noted that the Act defines domestic relationship as a relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family.

    The court pointed this out when considering an appeal filed by a man who wanted to transfer a case initiated against him under Section 12 of the DV Act and pending before a Magistrate, to a family court, but it was turned down by the court .

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: August 15, 2023, 12:01 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 12:28 IST
