Kerala HC Says Woman in Live-In Relationship Can File Domestic Violence Case

The Kerala High Court has pointed out that a woman, who is in a live-in relationship, can also file domestic violence case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DV Act). The court said that a female victim of violence of any kind at the hands of a man with whom she was in a domestic relationship can file a case under the DV Act.

The bench also noted that the Act defines domestic relationship as a relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family. The court pointed this out when considering an appeal filed by a man who wanted to transfer a case initiated against him under Section 12 of the DV Act and pending before a Magistrate, to a family court, but it was turned down by the court .

